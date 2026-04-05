Oman, Iran hold talks on Strait of Hormuz: Omani state news agency

MUSCAT, Oman: Oman and Iran held talks on easing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani state news agency reported Sunday, with the key shipping chokepoint effectively closed due to war in the Middle East.

“Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held a meeting at the deputy ministers’ level in the foreign ministries of the two countries, with the attendance of specialists from both sides, during which the possible options were discussed regarding ensuring the smooth passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the news agency posted on X.

“The experts from both sides put forward a number of visions and proposals regarding it,” it added.

Iran has shut down ‌the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that carries about a fifth of the world’s total oil consumption, in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli strikes that began ​in late ​February. Reopening ⁠it has become a priority for governments around the world and a full-fledged energy crisis has hit the world.

In normal times, the ⁠Strait is the conduit for around a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas. Its closure has also squeezed shipments of fertiliser, threatening a humanitarian crisis in developing countries in Asia and Africa.

The waterway separates Iran and Oman. It is 21 miles (33 km) wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping ​lane is only 2 miles (3 km) wide in both directions, making ships and troops easy targets.