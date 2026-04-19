Oman issues royal decree granting citizenship to 226 individuals

MUSCAT: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has issued a royal decree granting Omani citizenship to 226 individuals.

The decree, No. 46/2026, was published in the Official Gazette on April 19, listing the names of those approved for citizenship.

The decision comes within the framework of Oman’s nationality law, which sets out detailed and stringent conditions for granting citizenship to foreign nationals.

Continuous Residents

Under the law, applicants must have resided legally and continuously in Oman for no less than 15 years, with absences not exceeding 90 days per year.

Proficiency in Arabic

They are also required to demonstrate proficiency in Arabic, maintain a record of good conduct, and have no prior convictions in crimes involving dishonour or breach of trust.

Good health

In addition, applicants must be in good health, free from infectious diseases, and able to show a stable and legitimate source of income sufficient to support themselves and their dependents.

Renounce Existing Nationality

A formal written commitment to renounce their existing nationality is also required.

Women Can Also become Omani Citizens

The law provides tailored pathways for spouses of Omani citizens.

Foreign men married to Omani women

Foreign men married to Omani women may apply for citizenship after 10 years of continuous residence and marriage, provided they have children and meet language, conduct and financial requirements.

Foreign women married to Omani men

Foreign women married to Omani men may apply after eight years, while widows may be eligible after six years of residence following their husband’s death.

Divorced women

Divorced women may also apply under specific conditions, including prior years of marriage, residency and the presence of children.

Children may acquire Omani citizenship

Children may acquire Omani citizenship through their father, and in certain cases through their Omani mother, particularly where the father is absent, deceased or unknown, subject to judicial and residency conditions.

The legislation also sets out provisions for the loss, revocation or withdrawal of citizenship. These include cases where an individual acquires another nationality in violation of the law, provides false information during the application process, or is convicted of crimes affecting state security.

Citizenship may also be withdrawn

Citizenship may also be withdrawn if the individual resides outside Oman for extended periods without justification following naturalisation.

Strict Penalties for Fraudulent Applications

The law also sets out strict penalties for fraudulent applications, stating that anyone who provides false information or submits forged documents to obtain or deny Omani citizenship, whether for themselves or others, faces imprisonment of between one and three years, a fine ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 Omani riyals, or both, without prejudice to any harsher penalties provided for under other laws.