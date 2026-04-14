Oman issues warning over media content

Muscat: The Ministry of Information of Oman has issued a warning against the circulation of media content that violates existing laws, underscoring the importance of strict compliance with regulations governing the sector.

In a statement, the ministry said it is closely monitoring content shared across media platforms, particularly on social media and other digital channels. This includes audio and visual productions such as songs and other content that may breach the Media Law and its executive regulations.

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The Ministry of Information of Oman has emphasised that all individuals and entities must adhere to the provisions of the Media Law and related legislation in Oman when producing and publishing such content.

The directive also applies to material created wholly or partially using artificial intelligence technologies.

The ministry added that any violations would be met with legal action in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.