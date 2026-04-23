Oman Labour Laws Explained for Pakistanis- 2026

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan has released details of working hours in Oman to raise awareness among Pakistani employees already in Oman, as well as those seeking employment there.

According to Oman’s Labour Law, enacted under Royal Decree No. 53/2023, clear limits have been set on working hours to safeguard employees health, well-being and productivity.

Article 70 of the Labour law of Oman states that an employer may not require an employee to work more than eight hours a day. The total working time must also not exceed 40 hours a week.

To ensure adequate rest, employees are entitled to a daily break of at least one hour for rest and meals.

The law of Oman further specifies that no worker should be required to work continuously for more than six hours without a break.

Special provisions have also been given during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, working hours for Muslim employees are reduced to a maximum of six hours a day or 30 hours a week.

The law also emphasises transparency regarding working hours. Employers are required to display a clear schedule of working hours in a visible place within the workplace, including details of daily hours and weekly rest days.

This measure aims to ensure that workers are fully informed about their working conditions, while also enabling relevant authorities to monitor compliance where necessary.