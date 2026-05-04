Oman labour rules for foreign workers' repatriation and exit

Oman has introduced clear and enforceable rules for the repatriation and exit of foreign workers under its labor law, issued by Royal Decree 53/2023, so that the responsibilities of both employer and employee are defined.

Under Article 14 of the labour law of Oman, employers are required to arrange and pay for a worker’s return to their home country, or another mutually agreed destination, within a maximum of 60 days after the termination of employment.

Moreover, employers have also been mandated to promptly provide a clearance certificate upon request, confirming that the worker has no outstanding liabilities.

If a worker refuses to return, concerned authorities may arrange repatriation at the ministry’s expense, though these costs can later be recovered from the employer.

The law also ensures that a worker involved in ongoing legal proceedings is allowed to remain in Oman until his case is resolved, without imposing additional financial obligations on the employer.

Under Article 15 of the Labor Law of Oman, the Minister of Labor has the authority to regulate the repatriation of foreign workers in specific circumstances. These include cases where a worker is deemed medically unfit upon arrival, is found to have submitted fraudulent qualifications and experience, or abandons their job without a valid reason or escape.

Regarding exit procedures from Oman, Article 62 of the labor law of Oman obliges employers to issue an ‘end-of-service certificate’ free of charge. This document must include details such as the duration of employment, job role, salary, and benefits.

Employers are also required to return all personal documents and obtain written confirmation from the worker, a measure designed to prevent disputes over withheld paperwork.

The labor law further introduces strict penalties for illegal employment. Article 143 of the labor law of Oman states that foreign workers found working outside their authorised scope may be deported at the employer’s expense and could face a permanent ban on re-entry.

Similar penalties apply to those working without proper authorisation or for unauthorised employers.

Additionally, Article 149 empowers the minister to order administrative deportation in cases of violation. Sanctions may also include suspension of services for employers and restrictions on a worker’s future entry into Oman.