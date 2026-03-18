Oman makes important Eid 2026 announcement

Authorities in Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have called on Muslims to observe the crescent moon that will signal the Eid-al-Fitr 2026 and the end of Ramadan.

In Oman, the Main Committee for Moon Sighting will meet on Thursday evening to sight the crescent for Shawwal 1447 AH, with citizens and residents urged to report any confirmed sightings to local committees.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Supreme Court has asked Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the Shawwal crescent on Wednesday evening, March 18, in line with the Umm Al Qura calendar, which places the day as the 29th of Ramadan.

The Main Committee for Moon Sighting will meet on Thursday evening, to sight the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal for the year 1447 AH. The Committee has called upon citizens and residents to look out for the crescent moon. — Oman News Agency (@ONA_eng) March 17, 2026

Oman officials said that if the moon is sighted, Eid al-Fitr 2026 will be celebrated the following day; otherwise, Ramadan will complete 30 days.

In Qatar, the Crescent Sighting Committee under the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has also called on residents to observe the crescent on Wednesday evening.

The committee said those who sight the moon should report to its headquarters in the Al Dafna area after Maghreb prayers to provide testimony, as authorities convene to determine the official start of Shawwal.

Eid al-Fitr is the first of the two main festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Adha. It falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long, dawn-to-dusk fasting (sawm) during Ramadan.