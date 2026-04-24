The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan has issued new guidance for Pakistani workers employed in Oman, outlining overtime provisions under the updated Labour Law of Oman, introduced through Royal Decree No. 53/2023.

According to the guidance provided by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment of Pakistan, the labour law of Oman establishes a structured framework governing overtime to balance business demands with workers’ rights.

Under Article 71 of labour law, employers may require employees to work beyond regular hours, if necessary, but strict limits apply.

Total working hours, including overtime, must not exceed 12 hours per day. In normal circumstances, overtime work could be undertaken with the employee’s consent.

Workers are entitled to additional pay for overtime hours, calculated on their basic wage. The law mandates a minimum 25 percent extra payment for daytime overtime and 50 percent for work performed at night. Alternatively, employers may compensate employees with equivalent time off instead of monetary payment.

If overtime is performed on weekly off days or official holidays, the employer must pay the regular daily wage in addition to an extra payment equal to the employee’s basic daily wage, or grant a compensatory day off.

The guidance also highlights exceptions under Article 72, where employers may require overtime without prior employee consent in specific situations. These include annual stock check, budget preparation, closing accounts, company closing or settlement processes, and seasonal or promotional sales activities.

However, such compulsory overtime is limited to 15 days per year unless further approval is obtained from relevant authorities.

Likewise, in emergencies such as preventing any big accidents, addressing their consequences, safeguarding perishable goods, or managing unusual business pressures, overtime may also be required.

In such cases, workers are entitled to higher compensation: at least 50 percent extra pay for daytime hours and 75 percent for nighttime work.

If such compulsory overtime occurs on rest days or public holidays, employees must be paid their regular wage plus an additional amount equal to twice their basic wage, or be granted two days of compensatory leave.

Under Article 73, Oman’s Minister of Labour retains the authority to grant exceptions to standard working hour regulations for seasonal industries or specific sectors, reflecting the varying nature of certain types of work.