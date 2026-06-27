Oman plastic bag ban comes into effect from THI S date

The Environment Authority in Oman will expand its nationwide ban on plastic shopping bags from 1 July 2026, aimed at reducing plastic pollution and encouraging the use of sustainable alternatives.

The fifth phase of the ban, introduced under Decision No. 8/2024, will cover a wider range of businesses, including furniture stores, dagger shops, gold and silver retailers, car care centers, and vehicle dealerships.

The fifth phase is designed to further tighten restrictions, encourage reusable alternatives, and reduce overall plastic waste generation in line with Oman Vision 2040 and circular economy goals.

Under the new rules, businesses are expected to replace plastic shopping bags with approved alternatives such as paper, cloth, cardboard, cotton, and non-woven fabric bags, supporting the shift towards more sustainable consumption habits.

The initiative builds on earlier phases aimed at reducing dependence on single-use plastics and promoting environmentally friendly alternatives.

Authorities said previous stages have helped improve compliance and raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastic waste.

The Environment Authority reported strong outcomes from the fourth phase, implemented in the second half of 2025, with over 3,000 inspection visits carried out across governorates and over 200 awareness campaigns conducted.

In the first quarter of 2026, authorities conducted 1,485 inspections and recorded 106 environmental violations linked to the regulations.

Officials claimed that these measures have improved compliance and strengthened public awareness of the risk’s plastic waste poses to both land and marine ecosystems.

The Environment Authority said inspection campaigns and public awareness initiatives would continue in coordination with relevant stakeholders as the rollout progresses, urging businesses and consumers to comply with the regulations and support Oman’s long-term environmental protection efforts.