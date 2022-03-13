Oman cuts down visa fees

Oman has announced that the visa fees for expatriates has been reduced by more than 85 per cent.

The Ministry of Labour issued a statement regarding Oman’s visa fees reduction for expatriates.

“His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gives his royal directives to reduce the fees for issuing and renewing licenses for the recruitment of expat workforce, in line with the application of the government services pricing guide, as of June 1, 2022, which came as follows:

The workers, who are employed in companies that are committed to Omanisation rates, have had their visa fees reduced by more than 89 per cent.

1. The issuance and renewal of license fees for the recruitment of expat commercial manpower for the first class OMR 2001 to OMR 301 for two years and OMR 211 for meeting Omanisation percentage. Fees for issuing and renewing licenses for the recruitment of expat commercial manpower:

“1. First class from OMR 2001 to OMR 301 for two years and OMR 211 for meeting Omanisation percentage.

2. Second class from OMR 601-1001 to OMR 251 and OMR 176 in case of commitment to the Omanisation percentage

3. Third class from OMR 301-361 to OMR 201 and OMR 141 if you meet the Omanisation percentage.”

Earlier, the country gave green signals to expatriates to own real estate worth up to half a million Omani rials in the sultanate.

Oman’s Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Dr Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaili issued a ministerial decision that allows expat investors to buy properties.

Expatriates who will buy housing units worth between OMR 500,000 and OMR 250,000 will get a first-class residence card, while those who own homes valued below OMR 250,000 will be able to receive a second-class residence card.

