Oman braces for rain and possible thunderstorms

Parts of Oman are expected to see rainfall from Friday, according to the latest weather outlook issued by the meteorological authorities.

According to the meteorological department of Oman, a trough of low pressure is likely to develop over the coming days, bringing rain of varying intensity to several governorates. There is also a possibility of isolated thunderstorms in some areas of Oman.

Officials at the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre said they are closely monitoring the situation and will release further updates as conditions evolve. For now, no additional warnings have been issued beyond the initial forecast.

The expected rainfall could bring some relief as temperatures have risen across Oman in recent days. Data released by the Civil Aviation Authority shows several areas recording highs close to 40°C.

Barka recorded the highest temperature in the past 24 hours at 39.9°C. Other areas, including Wadi Al Maawil and Al Kamil Wal Wafi, reached 39.2°C, while Mahout recorded 39.1°C and Jalan Bani Bu Ali 39.0°C.

Temperatures in Hamra Al Duru, Yaaloni, Rustaq, Al Suwaiq and Bidiyah ranged between 38.3°C and 38.7°C.

Meteorological stations noted that the prevailing heat reflects a seasonal transition, with temperatures expected to remain elevated across much of the country in the coming days, even as chances of rainfall increase intermittently.

Residents are advised to take precautions during peak hours, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure, and following official weather updates.