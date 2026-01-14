Oman sets 2050 target for complete electric vehicle adoption

Oman has announced a roadmap to achieve a full transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2050, reflecting the country’s commitment to sustainable transport and the reduction of carbon emissions.

According to Eng Said Bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport and Communication and Information Technology, the ministry has developed an executive plan to achieve carbon neutrality in the sector in three progressive stages through to 20250.

Speaking to Duqm Economicist, Al Maawli explained that first phase, running to 20230 targets a three per cent reduction in emissions. This will be achieved by ensuring that 25 per cent of newly registered vehicles are electric, cutting emissions from heavy equipment to the electric power.

The second phase, extending to 2040, aims to reduce emissions by 34 per cent and the final phase, culminating in 2050 will target full decarbonisation of the transport sector.

The Oman minister emphasised that the move will enhance energy efficiency, improve air quality, and contribute to Oman’s broader environmental and economic objectives.

He noted that the transition will be phased to allow industries and consumers sufficient time to adapt, while ensuring that the electric vehicle ecosystem, including manufacturing, maintenance, and charging networks, develops in parallel with rising demand.

The initiative forms part of Oman’s wider green agenda, which includes renewable energy projects, sustainable urban planning, and carbon reduction strategies, aligning with international climate commitments.