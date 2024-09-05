Oman starts ginger cultivation on 3-acre land

MUSCAT: Oman started the first phase of ginger cultivation on an estimated area of 3 acres with 30 farmers expecting the harvests to reach 20 to 30 tonnes, according to a local media outlet.

With assistance from the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources in the Dhofar Governorate is monitoring the completion of the first phase of the ginger growing project in the Wilayats of Rakhyut and Dhalkut.

On an estimated 3 acres land, 30 farmers began their first phase of ginger production in June 2024, with harvests predicted to reach 20 to 30 tonnes.

The first season of ginger cultivation in the governorate started in mid-June and will last for eight to nine months until the planned harvest in February 2025, according to the director of the Agricultural Development Department at the General Directorate of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources in the Dhofar Governorate.

Notably, the initiative seeks to incentivize and support farmers to grow ginger in the Dhofar Governorate’s mountains. Ginger is a commodity with additional economic value, as well as health and nutritional benefits, and there is a growing demand for it both locally and internationally.

Additionally, the project seeks to increase the local productive families’ reliance on the ginger crop as a source of income in these communities, assuring their stability in their native countries and providing employment chances for their offspring.

