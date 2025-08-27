Oman to host annual Thailand Festival with free entry

The Thai Embassy in Muscat, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thai Trade Office, Thai businesses, and the Thai community in Oman, has announced the Thailand Festival in Oman 2025.

The Thailand Festival in Oman 2025 is scheduled from 28 to 30 August at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Ground Floor, Atrium.

The annual event promises a vibrant showcase of Thai culture, food, films, and performances. Visitors will enjoy popular Thai films including The Gift, Under the Wings of Dreams, and Letter from the Sun.

Cultural highlights include nine live performances by Burnett Thailand, featuring acts such as Sound of Lanna, Bangkok Joy, Southern Breeze, Amazing Thailand, Candlelight in Chiang Mai, Flavors of Isaan, Pink Lotus, Loy Kra Thong Sukhothai, and the famous Songkran Water Festival.

The festival will open on Thursday, 28 August, from 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm, and continue on Friday and Saturday, 29–30 August, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Food lovers can savour authentic Thai cuisine, including Pad Thai, Tom Yum Kung, Som Tam, Thai ice cream, dried fruits, and desserts. There will also be interactive activities such as a DIY Bo Sang Umbrella Painting Workshop and children’s entertainment.

The event is free to attend and organised by Almustaqaf Business, offering an immersive experience of Thailand’s rich traditions right in the heart of Oman.

In other news, the Sultanate of Oman is scheduled to announce its highly anticipated Golden Visa program on August 31, 2025, offering permanent residence to global investors.

The initiative has been announced by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP), and it aims to generate foreign funds and boost economic growth through regulatory modernisation and digital transformation.

The Oman Golden Visa will provide renewable 5 or 10-year residency permits to qualified investors and their families, including spouses, children under 25, and dependent parents, without the need for local sponsorship.

Applicants may apply and qualify in different domains, including real estate purchases, business ownership, or capital spending in priority sectors such as renewable energy, IT, tourism, and construction.