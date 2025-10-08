Oman to host unique moon/mars mission

MUSCAT: Oman will serve as the location for a special Moon/Mars analog mission, involving 17 simulated habitats across five continents, running from October 13 to 26, 2025, officials said.

Mission Coordination will be provided by the Austrian Space Forum in Vienna, Austria, a private space research institution.

For the first time, 17 institutions simulating Moon/Mars missions on five continents (Africa, America, Asia, Australia, and Europe) are joining forces to emulate the human presence on the Moon or Mars.

More than 200 scientists from 25 countries are involved.

Oman’s habitat will be located at the Space Habitat Center, Zone 88, within a Special Economic Zone.

The mission aims to simulate human presence on the Moon and Mars by conducting cross-disciplinary experiments in astrobiology, engineering, and planetary science, building on Oman’s previous analog mission, AMADEE-18, which took place in Dhofar in 2018.