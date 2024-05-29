Oman to open visas for Bangladeshi nationals in 12 categories

MUSCAT: The government of Oman government announced granting visas to citizens of Bangladesh in 12 categories including family visas, local media reported citing Chairman of Bangladesh Social Club Oman Sirajul Haque.

An Oman media outlet reported that the arrivals of Bangladeshi nationals in the country decreased by more than half since October 31, 2023.

The government of Oman forbade the issuing of visas for Bangladesh citizens in any capacity in October 2023. The Royal Oman Police had halted the issuing of visas for citizens of Bangladesh in all categories via a circular that was released on October 31.

The Royal Oman Police in a recent statement said, “The ROP, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the issuance of all types of new visas for Bangladeshi citizens, effective Tuesday (October 31, 2023) till further notice.”

The 12 categories in which Bangladeshi nationals can apply include family visas, visit visas for Bangladeshi nationals living in GCC countries, teachers’ visas, engineers’ visas, accountants’ visas, nurses’ visas doctor’s visas, investor visas, as well as all types of official visas.