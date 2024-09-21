Oman unveils plan for zero carbon emissions by 2050

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals of Oman has unveiled a strategy to overhaul the Sultanate’s energy sector, setting a course towards zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Developed in partnership with both public and private sectors, the initiative aligns with the “Oman Vision 2040” framework, focusing on sustainable energy solutions and economic diversification.

Maryam bint Mohammed Al Hashimi, Director of Electricity and Energy Efficiency Policies and Strategies at the Ministry, said that the strategy is designed to meet the energy demands crucial for economic growth and to support Oman’s broader commitments to reducing carbon emissions, creating jobs, and developing national skills in emerging sectors.

She said the strategy focuses on key areas, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, the hydrogen economy, and carbon capture, transport, and storage. It is guided by five core principles: ensuring secure energy supplies, facilitating a smooth transition to decarbonisation, enhancing local capabilities in energy transformation, fostering a low-carbon economy, and sustaining Oman’s global competitiveness in the energy market.

Maryam bint Mohammed Al Hashimi informed that targets of the strategy include increasing the share of renewable energy to 30% by 2030, 70% by 2040, and 100% by 2050. The Ministry also aims to enhance energy efficiency, reaching 6 megajoules per US dollar of GDP by 2050. The strategy sets ambitious goals for zero-emission vehicles, targeting 100% sales of such vehicles by 2050.

Oman’s plan also prioritises green hydrogen production, with targets of one million tons by 2030, 3.5 million tons by 2040, and 8 million tons by 2050, according to Maryam bint Mohammed Al Hashimi. Al Hashimi stressed that energy transformation is a collective effort, presenting new avenues for economic growth in Oman, a country rich in renewable energy resources.

To support these objectives, the Ministry plans to conduct site tours of renewable energy and clean hydrogen projects in line with Royal Decree No. 10/2023, said Maryam bint Mohammed Al Hashimi. These tours will further align with the strategic goals of the Oman Hydrogen Company, known as “Hydrom,” to showcase the nation’s commitment to a sustainable energy future.