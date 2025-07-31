Oman visa-free entry, e-visa 2025 complete guide

Discover the easiest ways to visit Oman in 2025 with visa-free entry, eVisa options, or the upcoming GCC Unified Tourist Visa.

Planning a trip to Oman in 2025? With its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and welcoming atmosphere, Oman is a must-visit destination. To make travel seamless, Oman has streamlined its visa policies, offering visa-free entry for many nationalities, a user-friendly eVisa system, and the anticipated GCC Unified Tourist Visa.

This guide explores the best visa options for your Oman adventure, helping you choose the right one based on your nationality and travel plans.

Oman’s 14-Day Visa-Free Entry: Hassle-Free Travel for Many

Oman welcomes travelers from over 100 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Brazil, with a 14-day visa-free stay. This policy simplifies entry for short trips, making Oman an ideal destination for a quick getaway. To qualify, you need:

A passport valid for at least six months from your arrival date

A confirmed hotel booking

A round-trip flight ticket

Travel health insurance

Proof of sufficient funds

This visa-free option is non-extendable and limited to 14 days. For longer stays, you’ll need to apply for an eVisa. Citizens of GCC countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE) enjoy unlimited visa-free stays in Oman.

Who’s eligible? Check if your country is on Oman’s visa-free list to enjoy this hassle-free entry.

Conditional Visa-Free Entry for Select Visa Holders

Travelers from countries like India, Egypt, Vietnam, or Morocco, which aren’t on the visa-free list, can still enter Oman for 14 days without a visa if they hold a valid visa or residence permit from:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Schengen Area countries

Australia

Japan

Any GCC country (permanent residency)

This benefit also applies to accompanying spouses and children, regardless of their nationality, making it easier for families to visit Oman.

Why it matters: This policy reflects Oman’s trust in the visa processes of these countries, opening doors for more travelers.

Oman eVisa: The Go-To Option for Longer Stays

If you don’t qualify for visa-free entry or plan to stay longer than 14 days, the Oman eVisa is a convenient solution. The application process is entirely online, eliminating the need for embassy visits. Here’s how to apply:

Visit the Royal Oman Police website Register an account Complete the online form Upload your passport and a passport-style photo Pay the visa fee

Oman offers several eVisa types to suit your needs:

10-day single-entry visa: ~$13 USD (5 OMR)

30-day single-entry visa: ~$52 USD (20 OMR)

30-day multiple-entry visa: ~$130 USD (50 OMR)

The eVisa is perfect for travelers seeking flexibility or extended stays, with a quick, paperless process.

Pro tip: Apply early to avoid last-minute delays and ensure a smooth trip to Oman.

GCC Unified Tourist Visa: A Future Game-Changer

The GCC Unified Tourist Visa, set to launch in late 2025 or early 2026, will revolutionize travel across the Gulf. This single visa will allow entry to all six GCC countries—Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait—without needing separate visas. While approved, its rollout has faced delays, so it’s not available yet.

Why wait for it? If you plan to explore multiple Gulf countries, this visa will save time and simplify your itinerary.

Which Visa Option Is Best for You in 2025?

Visa-Free Entry (14 Days): Ideal for travelers from the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Japan, or other eligible countries planning a short trip. Ensure you meet the requirements to breeze through immigration.

Conditional Visa-Free Entry: Perfect for those with valid visas or residency from trusted countries (e.g., US, UK, Schengen, GCC) but not on Oman’s visa-free list.

Oman eVisa: The best choice for stays longer than 14 days or for travelers ineligible for visa-free entry. Apply online for a quick, hassle-free process.

GCC Unified Tourist Visa: Not available yet, but keep an eye out if you plan to visit multiple Gulf countries in late 2025 or 2026.

Plan Your Oman Adventure Today

Oman’s simplified visa policies make it easier than ever to explore its deserts, mountains, and cultural treasures. Whether you qualify for visa-free entry, need an eVisa, or await the GCC Unified Tourist Visa, understanding your options ensures a stress-free journey. Check your eligibility, apply early, and get ready to experience Oman’s magic in 2025!