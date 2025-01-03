Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; 3 Jan 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in relation to the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) decreased to Rs719.5, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs728 in the open market on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Data from the currency website indicated that the Omani Rial weakened today by 96 paisa in relation to the Pakistani Rupee in the open market.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to PKR

On January 3, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.359,750 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs.719,500 in Pakistani currency.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs Rs719.5 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.