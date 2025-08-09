Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; August 9, 2025

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, the exchange rate of the Omani Rial (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Rs 738.8 in the open market.

The rates of the Omani Rial (OMR) against the Pakistani rupee are set at a buying rate of 736.3 and a selling rate of 738.8 as of Saturday, August 9, 2025.

1,000 Omani Rial in Pakistani rupees

At today’s selling rate, 1000 Omani Rial equals approximately ₨. 738,800. This conversion is vital for individuals sending money from Oman to Pakistan, ensuring their families receive the maximum value.

The Omani Rial holds significant importance for Pakistan, especially in the realm of remittances. With over 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, the currency exchange between OMR to PKR plays a crucial role in supporting families back home.

These remittances are often used for essential needs such as education, healthcare, and housing, and they also contribute to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and GDP.



Impact of Remittances on Pakistan

The financial remittances sent home by Pakistani workers in Oman play a pivotal role in the socioeconomic well-being of their families. These funds are often used for essential needs such as education, healthcare, and housing, thereby improving the quality of life for recipients back in Pakistan. With conversion of Omani Rial to Pakistani Rupee, the currency differences help citizens utilise the amount for their different expenses.

On a macroeconomic level, remittances contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and national GDP, making them a crucial element of the country’s financial health.

