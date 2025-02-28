Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; February 28, 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at Rs722.15 while the selling rate is Rs730.65 in the open market on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On February 28, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs722,150 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to the Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs722.15 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

