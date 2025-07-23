Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; July 23, 2025

The Omani Rial (OMR) is exchanging at a rate of Rs 757.7 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Wednesday, July 23.

The exchange rates for the Omani Rial (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) are as follows:

Buying Rate: 747.7

Selling Rate: 757.7

Omani Rial Rate- Latest Updates

1,000 Omani Rial in Pakistani rupees

One thousand Omani Rials (OMR) is equivalent to approximately Rs 757,700 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell them on the open market. Individuals travelling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches

The Omani Rial exchange rate holds significant importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, who are engaged in various employment or business ventures.



Read More: Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for July 23, 2025

Pakistani Workforce in Oman: A Vital Economic Link

A substantial number of Pakistani nationals residing in Oman are engaged in a wide array of occupations. These range from unskilled labour in sectors like construction and domestic services to skilled roles in fields such as plumbing, electrical work, and machinery operation. In addition to these, many Pakistanis have established their small businesses, including grocery stores, tailoring shops, and restaurants, which not only provide financial stability but also foster entrepreneurial growth within the community.

Impact of Remittances on Pakistan

The financial remittances sent home by Pakistani workers in Oman play a pivotal role in the socioeconomic well-being of their families. These funds are often used for essential needs such as education, healthcare, and housing, thereby improving the quality of life for recipients back in Pakistan. On a macroeconomic level, remittances contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and national GDP, making them a crucial element of the country’s financial health.

Note: This data is provided for informational and estimated purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.