Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; April 09, 2025

The Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at an unchanged rate of Rs724.05 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Wednesday, April 09.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs724.05 and Rs732.55, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 12:15 PST on April 09, 2025.

1,000 Omani Riyal in Pakistani rupees

1,000 Omani Riyal (OMR) is equivalent to Rs724,050 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals traveling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches.

The Omani Riyal exchange rate holds significant importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, who are engaged in various employment or business ventures.

Many Pakistani workers in Oman are employed in skilled and unskilled labor roles, while others operate small businesses or work in professional fields such as engineering and IT. The Pakistani community in Oman is renowned for its strong work ethic and adaptability.

What is Omani Riyal?

The Omani Riyal (OMR) is the official currency of Oman. It is one of the highest-valued currencies in the world and is divided into 1,000 baisa.

Oman offers opportunities for Pakistani emigrants through its stable economy and demand for foreign workers. The country’s favorable business environment and job market have attracted a large number of Pakistani workers.

Pakistani workers living abroad send money as remittance. Remittance serves as a crucial source of financial assistance for households, helping cover expenses like food, education, healthcare, and housing. Beyond individual families, remittances significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economy by increasing foreign exchange reserves and stabilizing the country’s financial position.

A stable exchange rate plays a key role in this process. When the exchange rate remains steady, transactions become smoother, as Pakistani expatriates can send money without worrying about sudden fluctuations that might reduce its value. This stability allows families in Pakistan to receive predictable amounts of financial support, making it easier for them to budget and plan for the future.