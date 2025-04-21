Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; April 21, 2025

The Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at an unchanged rate of Rs 723.6 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Wednesday, April 16.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 723.6 and Rs 732.1, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 13:13 PST on April 21, 2025.



1,000 Omani Riyal in Pakistani rupees

1,000 Omani Riyal (OMR) is equivalent to Rs 723,600 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals travelling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches

The Omani Riyal exchange rate holds significant importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, who are engaged in various employment or business ventures.

Read More: XRP to PKR: Conversion Rate; April 21, 2025

Many Pakistani workers in Oman are employed in skilled and unskilled labor roles, while others operate small businesses or work in professional fields such as engineering and IT. The Pakistani community in Oman is renowned for its strong work ethic and adaptability.

Oman offers opportunities for Pakistani emigrants through its stable economy and demand for foreign workers. The country’s favourable business environment and job market have attracted a large number of Pakistani workers.

The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these workers play a vital role in supporting their families and boosting Pakistan’s economy. The stable exchange rate is expected to facilitate smoother transactions and benefit both Pakistani expatriates and their families back home.

Note: This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant for trading or financial guidance. Always verify prices with your broker before engaging in any transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be taken as investment advice, and no recommendation is made to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.