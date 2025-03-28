Omani Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; March 28, 2025

The Omani Riyal (OMR) exchange rate remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Friday, March 28, 2025

According to currency exchange reports, the buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 722.00 and Rs 734.50, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 14:13 PST on March 28.

1,000 Omani Riyal in Pakistani rupees

1,000 Omani Riyal (OMR) is equivalent to Rs 722,000 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals traveling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches.

This stability is expected to facilitate smoother transactions for Pakistani expatriates in Oman, who rely heavily on remittances to support their families back home.

Approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates reside in Oman, employed in various sectors including skilled and unskilled labor, small businesses, and professional fields such as engineering and IT.

Oman’s stable economy and demand for foreign workers have created opportunities for Pakistani emigrants, with remittances playing a vital role in boosting Pakistan’s economy.

The country’s favorable business environment and job market have attracted a large number of Pakistani workers.

Many Pakistani workers in Oman are employed in skilled and unskilled labor roles, while others operate small businesses or work in professional fields such as engineering and IT. The Pakistani community in Oman is renowned for its strong work ethic and adaptability.