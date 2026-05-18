The Omani Riyal (OMR) recorded a slight decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Pakistan’s open market on Monday, May 18, 2026.

According to market rates, the Omani Riyal was trading at Rs. 722.05 for buying and Rs. 732.85 for selling.

In comparison, on the last working day, Saturday, May 16, 2026, the currency was available at an average buying rate of Rs. 723.40, while the selling rate remained unchanged at Rs. 732.85.

Oil Prices Continue to Influence Omani Currency

The value of the Omani Riyal remains closely linked to global energy markets, particularly crude oil prices, as Oman’s economy relies heavily on oil exports. Analysts say relatively stable Brent crude prices in recent trading sessions have helped keep the OMR broadly steady in regional currency markets.

Since the Omani Riyal is pegged to the US dollar, monetary and economic developments in the United States also continue to play a key role in shaping its overall performance.

Remittances Provide Support to Pakistani Rupee

On the domestic side, the Pakistani Rupee continues to receive support from strong remittance inflows sent by overseas Pakistanis. Monthly remittances have recently remained near the $3.8 billion mark, helping improve foreign exchange liquidity and stabilize the local currency.

Moderate inflation levels and ongoing efforts by the State Bank of Pakistan to maintain economic stability have also contributed to relatively controlled currency fluctuations in recent weeks.

Exchange Rate Impacts Overseas Workers

The stable OMR/PKR exchange rate continues to directly benefit thousands of Pakistani workers living in Oman, particularly in cities such as Muscat.

At current market rates, a worker earning 500 OMR can remit approximately Rs. 361,925 to Pakistan, helping families manage household expenses, education costs, and daily necessities.

Financial analysts say the recent stability in the exchange rate has helped overseas workers maintain predictable remittance values despite broader global market uncertainty.

Bilateral Trade Reflects Currency Trends

Trade activity between Pakistan and Oman also continues to reflect ongoing currency movements. Bilateral trade between the two countries is estimated at around $1 billion to $1.2 billion annually.

Pakistan exports textiles, rice, and other consumer products to Oman, while importing energy-related products and industrial materials. Market experts note that a relatively softer Omani Riyal can slightly reduce import costs for Pakistani buyers while also offering moderate advantages to exporters.

Stable Rates Offer Relief to Travelers

For travelers planning visits to Oman, exchange rate movements have remained largely stable in recent weeks. At current levels, Rs. 1,000 converts to approximately 1.38 OMR, providing some predictability for travel budgeting and overseas expenses.

Market Outlook

Currency dealers expect the OMR/PKR pair to remain relatively stable in the short term, although future movement may depend on oil price trends, US economic developments, and remittance inflows into Pakistan.

Experts advise individuals and businesses involved in foreign exchange transactions to monitor official market updates and use licensed exchange companies for secure and transparent currency dealings.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates fluctuate throughout trading hours and may vary across banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.