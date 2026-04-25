Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - April 25, 2026

As of today, April 25, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at approximately 725 Pakistani Rupees (PKR). For those keeping an eye on the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has shown relative stability in recent sessions with only minor daily movements around the 724-726 level. Here’s a straightforward look at the main factors behind it, a quick recap of the currencies, and how these levels affect people and trade between Oman and Pakistan.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) stays true to its reputation as a stable currency, firmly pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and backed by Oman’s oil-based economy. It offers consistency in the Gulf region. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, moves more freely as a floating currency, reacting to inflation, strong overseas remittances, and global economic signals.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair has traded in a tight band with a slight overall softening, settling near 725 PKR today. The Riyal continues to draw strength from Oman’s oil sector, though Brent crude prices hovering in the higher range (around $100-105 per barrel recently) reflect broader energy market volatility. For the PKR, remittances have remained a key support, with March 2026 inflows reaching about $3.8 billion — a notable monthly figure that helps cushion the currency even as inflation stays moderate. The OMR’s direct link to the US dollar means American economic cues also play a role. The rate currently sits below longer-term averages, suggesting room for gradual adjustment depending on oil and remittance trends.

These numbers make a real difference on the ground. A Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR would send home roughly 362,500 PKR at today’s rate — still valuable for covering household expenses amid ongoing price pressures on staples like rice. The recent mild dip trims remittance value just a little, but steady Gulf inflows continue to provide meaningful support for families back home. Trade between the two countries, valued in the range of $1-1.2 billion annually (with Pakistan exporting textiles and rice while importing energy products from Oman), also feels these shifts. A softer OMR can make Omani goods slightly more affordable for Pakistani buyers while potentially helping local exporters. For travelers, 1,000 PKR still converts to roughly 1.38 OMR for a trip to Muscat, with minimal change from recent weeks.