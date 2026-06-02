On June 2, 2026, the Omani Riyal (OMR) was recorded at approximately Rs. 717.70 for buying and Rs. 727.25 for selling against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

A day earlier, on June 1, the Omani Riyal was slightly higher against the Pakistani Rupee at Rs. 719.15 for buying and Rs. 730.25 for selling, showing a marginal downward adjustment in the latest session.

Pegged Currency Supports Stability

The Omani Riyal remains one of the most stable regional currencies due to its long-standing peg to the US dollar at 1 OMR = 2.6008 USD, a system in place since 1986. This fixed arrangement shields the currency from global volatility, making its movement against the Pakistani Rupee largely dependent on PKR-side economic conditions rather than fluctuations in the Riyal itself.

Remittances and External Flows Support PKR

Pakistani Rupee performance against the Omani Riyal continues to be influenced by strong remittance inflows from Gulf countries, including Oman. These inflows play a crucial role in supporting the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and help limit sharp volatility in the exchange rate.

Trade and Economic Linkages Remain Steady

Pakistan and Oman share steady trade relations, with bilateral trade estimated at around $1–1.2 billion annually. Pakistan exports textiles, rice, and agricultural products, while importing energy-related commodities from Oman.

Analysts note that relative exchange rate stability supports predictable trade costs and long-term business planning between the two countries.

Impact on Overseas Workers and Households

The stable Omani Riyal continues to benefit Pakistani workers in Oman, where remittances remain a key source of household income. At current rates, a monthly salary of 500 OMR equals approximately Rs. 362,000, providing significant financial support to families in Pakistan. Conversely, Rs. 1,000 converts to around 1.38 OMR, reflecting the Pakistani Rupee’s comparatively lower value.

Outlook Remains Stable in Near Term

Market analysts expect the Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to remain broadly stable in the coming weeks, with limited volatility due to the Riyal’s dollar peg. Movement in the pair is likely to depend primarily on Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions, including inflation trends, external financing needs, and foreign exchange reserves.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate throughout the day and may vary across banks, exchange companies, and market platforms depending on demand and liquidity conditions.