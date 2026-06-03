The Omani Riyal (OMR) strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on June 3, 2026, with the buying rate rising to Rs. 718.20 and the selling rate reaching Rs. 729.20.

A day earlier, on June 2, the Omani Riyal was traded at Rs. 717.70 for buying and Rs. 727.25 for selling against the Pakistani rupee, indicating that the Pakistani rupee weakened by 50 paisas on the buying side and Rs. 1.95 on the selling side against the Omani Riyal.

The Omani currency remains among the region’s most stable currencies due to its long-standing peg to the US dollar. As a result, movements in the Omani Riyal to the Pakistani Rupee exchange rate are largely driven by changes in the Pakistani rupee rather than fluctuations in the Omani Riyal itself.

Currency market participants say the rupee continues to be influenced by factors including foreign exchange inflows, import payments and broader economic conditions. Remittances from Gulf countries, including Oman, remain an important source of support for Pakistan’s external account and foreign exchange reserves.

The exchange rate is closely watched by thousands of Pakistani workers living in Oman, whose remittances contribute significantly to household incomes back home. At current market rates, 500 Omani Riyal convert to the Pakistani Rupee roughly Rs. 359,000, underscoring the purchasing power of earnings sent from the Gulf state.

Trade ties between Pakistan and Oman also contribute to demand for both currencies. Businesses involved in bilateral trade monitor exchange rate movements closely as they affect import costs, export receipts and overall financial planning.

Analysts expect the Omani Riyal to the Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to remain relatively stable in the near term, with future movements likely to depend primarily on Pakistan’s economic fundamentals, including inflation trends, foreign exchange reserves and external financing flows.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may vary during the day and differ among banks and exchange companies depending on market conditions and liquidity.