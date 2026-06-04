The Omani Riyal (OMR) showed a negligible increase against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market trading in Pakistan in both buying and selling rates, as of June 4, 2026.

Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Comparison

Today, Thursday, June 4, 2026, the Omani Riyal (OMR) was bought at Rs. 719.15, an increase of 95 paisa, and sold at Rs. 730.25, showing an increase of Rs. 1.05 against the Pakistani Rupee.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the buying rate of OMR was at Rs. 718.20, while the selling rate was at Rs. 729.20.

Omani Riyal Maintains Regional Stability

The Omani Riyal remains among the most stable currencies in the Gulf region, due to its long-standing connection to the US dollar. As a result, fluctuations in the Omani riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate are generally determined by changes in the value of the Pakistani rupee rather than movements in the Omani currency itself.

Rupee Influenced by Economic Fundamentals

The Pakistani rupee continues to be affected by foreign exchange inflows, import-related payments, and broader economic conditions.

Developments in Pakistan’s external sector, along with monetary and economic policies, remain key drivers of the local currency’s performance.

Remittances from Gulf countries, as well as Oman, also continue to provide important support to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and external account.

Importance for Overseas Pakistanis

The exchange rate is closely monitored by thousands of overseas Pakistani workers in Oman, whose remittances play an important role in supporting families in Pakistan.

At current market rates, 500 Omani Riyal convert into approximately Rs. 359,000 Pakistani rupees, highlighting the strong purchasing power of remittances sent from the Gulf nation.

Impact on Trade and Business Activity

Trade relations between Pakistan and Oman play a vital role in the ongoing demand for both currencies. Businesses engaged in joint trade closely track exchange rate movements, as changes can directly affect import costs, export earnings and overall financial planning.

Outlook

Market experts believe that the Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate will remain largely stable in the near term. Future movements are likely to depend largely on Pakistan’s economic fundamentals, including inflation trends, foreign exchange reserves, remittance inflows and external financing requirements.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may vary throughout the day and may differ among banks and exchange companies based on market conditions, liquidity and demand.