In the open market in Pakistan, today, on the second consecutive day, the Omani Riyal (OMR) shows an increase against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) both in buying and selling rates.

Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange Rate

On Friday, June 5, 2026, compared to the previous day, the Omani Riyal stood at Rs. 719.22 for buying, an increase of 7 paisas, and sold at Rs. 730.32, also surged by 7 paisas.

A day earlier, Thursday, June 4, 2026, the OMR was bought at Rs. 719.15, an increase of 95 paisa, and sold at Rs. 730.25, showing an increase of Rs. 1.05 against the Pakistani Rupee.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the buying rate of OMR was at Rs. 718.20, while the selling rate was at Rs. 729.20.

During the three-day open market trading, the gulf currency shows a continuous increase and stability against the Pakistani Rupee in open market trading.