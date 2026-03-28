Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Mar. 28, 2026

As of today, March 28, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 726.14 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), holding almost flat compared to last week’s 726.27 PKR. For people in Badin and across Sindh following the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has shown surprising calm over the past week even as the Iran conflict continues to shake global energy markets.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) remains a model of stability — pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and backed by Oman’s oil and gas exports. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, gets ongoing support from strong worker remittances while facing risks from higher imported energy costs.

This week the OMR/PKR pair stayed very steady, with only a tiny dip in a narrow trading band. Brent crude has been highly volatile due to the Iran war, recently swinging between roughly $99 and $108 per barrel after an initial surge past $110–114 amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic signals, including US-Iran talks and ceasefire hopes, have caused sharp daily moves, but the overall high price level continues to benefit Oman as a Gulf oil producer, lending some underlying support to the Riyal. On the PKR side, February 2026 remittances came in at a solid $3.29 billion, up 5.2% year-on-year, with meaningful contributions from Gulf countries including Oman. This inflow helps cushion the Rupee despite elevated global fuel prices. The rate is still trading below the longer-term average near 732 PKR, but the oil-driven dynamics are keeping bigger drops in check for now.

The ongoing Iran conflict — now stretching into its fourth week with US-Israeli strikes, Iranian responses, and continued heavy restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — keeps energy markets on edge. The strait, which handles a large share of global oil and LNG, has seen significantly reduced traffic as Iran controls passages and imposes conditions or fees on vessels. While this creates potential revenue gains for nearby exporters like Oman, it raises Pakistan’s oil import bill as a net importer, which could feed into higher local inflation and put gradual pressure on the PKR if the situation drags on. Recent diplomatic efforts and fluctuating ceasefire signals have added to the volatility, but strong Gulf remittances are helping absorb some of the impact so far.

For Pakistani families relying on earnings from Oman, today’s rate means a worker sending 500 OMR home receives roughly 363,070 PKR — a steady figure that continues to support groceries, school fees, and household needs, even as fuel and transport costs back home feel the effects of elevated global oil prices. Trade between Oman and Pakistan (around $1–1.2 billion yearly, with Pakistan exporting textiles and rice while receiving energy products) is navigating mixed conditions: the oil-linked Riyal provides some balance, but prolonged high energy prices could raise costs for Pakistani importers. For travel, 1,000 PKR still buys about 1.377 OMR for a Muscat trip, with minimal weekly movement.

The coming days will depend heavily on whether diplomatic progress eases the Hormuz situation or if oil prices stay elevated. February’s healthy remittance numbers offer some comfort, but the regional tensions keep the risk of sudden swings alive. For live rates, check Xe, Investing.com, or official State Bank of Pakistan channels.

The rate at 726.14 Pakistani Rupee per Riyal today reflects a pocket of calm amid big geopolitical uncertainty. Hope the steady flows from Oman are helping things stay manageable in Badin. How are the current levels treating your side?