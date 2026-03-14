Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - March 14, 2026

As of today, March 14, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 726.27 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), a modest rebound from last week’s 724.19 PKR. For those in Garhiyasin and across Sindh following the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has stayed in a relatively contained range amid the ongoing chaos in the region, with today’s level reflecting a small recovery after recent dips.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) holds its steady peg to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986, supported by Oman’s oil and gas exports—though the current war environment is testing that stability. The Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to draw strength from robust remittances while facing pressures from imported inflation.

This week, the OMR/PKR pair has shown some resilience, climbing from 724.19 PKR last Saturday to today’s 726.27—a gain of about 0.29%. Brent crude has surged dramatically due to the escalating Iran conflict, now trading around $103 per barrel (with recent highs pushing toward $104 amid the Strait of Hormuz blockade disrupting 20% of global oil flows). This spike benefits Oman as an oil exporter, providing upward support to the Riyal. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s February remittances came in strong at $3.29 billion (up 5.2% year-on-year, part of $26.49 billion in the July-February period), offering a solid buffer for the PKR despite higher global energy costs. The rate remains below the longer-term average near 732 PKR, but the oil rally is helping stem the earlier slide.

The Iran war—now in its third week with intensified US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets, retaliatory actions, and the Strait of Hormuz largely closed—has dramatically reshaped energy markets. Oil prices have jumped over 50% in the past month, creating windfall potential for Gulf producers like Oman but raising import bills for net importers like Pakistan. Higher fuel and transport costs could feed into local inflation and pressure reserves, potentially weighing on the PKR longer-term if the disruption drags on. For now, though, strong Gulf remittances (many from Oman-based workers) and the Riyal’s oil-linked lift are keeping the pair from sharper falls.

For Pakistani families in Sindh relying on Omani earnings, today’s rate means a worker sending 500 OMR home gets roughly 363,135 PKR—a small improvement that helps with daily needs like groceries or school expenses amid rising costs from the broader energy shock. Trade between Oman and Pakistan (around $1-1.2 billion yearly—textiles and rice from Pakistan, energy from Oman) faces mixed effects: pricier oil could make Omani imports costlier, but the stronger Riyal might ease some pressures for exporters. Travel conversions stay steady at about 1.377 OMR per 1,000 PKR for a Muscat trip.

The outlook hinges on oil’s trajectory—if the Hormuz blockade persists and prices climb toward $110+, the Riyal could strengthen further, though Pakistan’s import bill would rise sharply.