Omani Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; March 29, 2025

The Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at an unchanged rate of Rs 730.50 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Saturday, March 29.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 722.00 and Rs 730.50, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 13:13 PST on March 29, 2025.

1,000 Omani Riyal in Pakistani rupees

1,000 Omani Riyal (OMR) is equivalent to Rs 722,000 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals traveling to either country can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches

The Omani Riyal exchange rate holds significant importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman, who are engaged in various employment or business ventures.

Many Pakistani workers in Oman are employed in skilled and unskilled labor roles, while others operate small businesses or work in professional fields such as engineering and IT. The Pakistani community in Oman is renowned for its strong work ethic and adaptability.

Oman offers opportunities for Pakistani emigrants through its stable economy and demand for foreign workers. The country’s favorable business environment and job market have attracted a large number of Pakistani workers.

The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these workers play a vital role in supporting their families and boosting Pakistan’s economy. The stable exchange rate is expected to facilitate smoother transactions and benefit both Pakistani expatriates and their families back home.