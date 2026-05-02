Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 02, 2026

As of today, May 02, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 725.23 Pakistani Rupees (PKR). For those tracking the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has remained largely stable this week with only minor fluctuations, staying within a tight range around the 724-726 levels.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) continues to be a symbol of stability, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and supported by Oman’s oil-rich economy. On the other side, the Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is a floating currency influenced by inflation, remittances, and global economic factors.

This week, the OMR/PKR rate showed a slight positive movement, rising modestly to today’s level of 725.23 PKR. The Riyal’s value remains closely tied to oil market trends, with Brent crude prices staying firm in recent days. For the PKR, strong remittance inflows — recently around $3.8 billion in a single month — continue to provide important support, even as inflation remains moderate. Because of the OMR’s dollar peg, movements in the US economy also play a noticeable role. The current rate is hovering below the longer-term average, indicating potential for gradual shifts depending on energy prices and remittance trends.

These rates have a direct impact on daily life. A Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR would now send home roughly 362,615 PKR. While the recent stability keeps remittance value consistent, it still helps families cope with living costs, including steady pressure on essentials like rice. Trade between Oman and Pakistan, which hovers around $1-1.2 billion annually (Pakistan exporting textiles and rice, Oman supplying energy products), feels these movements too. A relatively softer OMR can make Omani imports a bit more affordable for Pakistan while offering minor advantages to exporters. Travelers will notice that 1,000 PKR still gets you about 1.38 OMR for a trip to Muscat, with little change in recent weeks.