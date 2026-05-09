As of today, May 09, 2026, one Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at 723.85 Pakistani Rupees (PKR). For those tracking the OMR to PKR exchange rate, the pair has remained quite stable this week with only small movements, hovering comfortably in the 723-725 range.

The Omani Riyal (﷼) continues to be a symbol of stability, pegged to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and supported by Oman’s oil-rich economy. On the other side, the Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is a floating currency influenced by inflation, remittances, and global economic factors.

This week, the OMR/PKR rate showed minor fluctuations but stayed largely steady, closing near today’s level of 723.85 PKR. The Riyal’s value remains closely linked to oil market trends, with Brent crude prices holding firm in recent sessions. For the PKR, strong remittance inflows — recently around the $3.8 billion monthly mark — continue to provide solid support, while inflation stays at moderate levels. Thanks to the OMR’s dollar peg, developments in the US economy also have a direct influence. The current rate is trading slightly below longer-term averages, pointing to room for gradual moves based on energy prices and remittance flows.

These rates have a direct impact on daily life. A Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR would now send home roughly 361,925 PKR. The recent stability helps keep remittance value consistent, supporting families with living costs including pressures on essentials like rice. Trade between Oman and Pakistan, which remains in the $1-1.2 billion range annually (Pakistan exporting textiles and rice while importing energy products from Oman), also reflects these movements. A relatively softer OMR can make Omani imports a bit more affordable for Pakistan while offering minor advantages to exporters. Travelers will notice that 1,000 PKR still gets you about 1.38 OMR for a trip to Muscat, with little change in recent weeks.