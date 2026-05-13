Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 13, 2026

As of today, May 13, 2026, in Pakistan’s open market, the buying rate of the Omani Riyal (OMR) is approximately Rs. 721.50, while the selling rate stands at Rs. 732.59 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

Market Overview

The Omani Riyal remains a cornerstone of stability, owing to its long-standing peg to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986 and the strength of Oman’s energy-backed economy. The Pakistani Rupee continues to be managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, with its value driven by remittance inflows, inflation trends, and broader global economic factors.

This week, the OMR/PKR rate showed minor fluctuations but stayed largely steady, closing near today’s level of 723.85 PKR.

Remittances and Economy: With monthly remittances to Pakistan remaining robust, the Rupee continues to receive support despite external pressures. Developments in the US economy also play a significant role in this pair, given the Riyal’s fixed peg to the Dollar.

With monthly remittances to Pakistan remaining robust, the Rupee continues to receive support despite external pressures. Developments in the US economy also play a significant role in this pair, given the Riyal’s fixed peg to the Dollar. Trade Dynamics: Annual trade between Oman and Pakistan—valued between $1 billion and $1.2 billion—focuses on the exchange of textiles and rice for energy products. Stability in the OMR/PKR rate helps provide predictability for these commercial interests.

Annual trade between Oman and Pakistan—valued between $1 billion and $1.2 billion—focuses on the exchange of textiles and rice for energy products. Stability in the OMR/PKR rate helps provide predictability for these commercial interests. Daily Impact: For a Pakistani worker in Muscat, a monthly salary of 500 OMR currently converts to approximately ₨362,310. This consistency helps families manage living expenses more effectively. For travelers, 1,000 PKR currently exchanges to roughly 1.38 OMR.

Guidance for Transactions

To secure an authentic and competitive open market rate, please observe the following: