Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – May 15, 2026

The Omani Riyal (OMR) remained mostly stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Pakistan’s open market on May 15, 2026, with only minor gains recorded compared to the previous day.

The buying rate slightly increased from Rs. 722.00 yesterday to Rs. 722.05 today, while the selling rate edged up from Rs. 732.79 to Rs. 732.85.

The marginal rise reflects steady market activity and continued demand for the Omani currency in remittance and trade transactions.

The value of the Omani Riyal (OMR) is closely tied to global oil market trends, with Brent crude prices remaining relatively stable in recent sessions.

For the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), sustained remittance inflows—recently averaging around the $3.8 billion monthly level—continue to provide important support, while inflation has remained at moderate levels.

Because the OMR is pegged to the US dollar, economic developments in the United States also have a direct impact on its value. At present, the exchange rate is trading slightly below longer-term averages, suggesting potential for gradual adjustments influenced by energy prices and remittance flows.

These movements have practical effects on everyday life. For example, a Pakistani worker in Muscat earning 500 OMR would currently remit approximately 361,925 PKR back home. The recent stability in the exchange rate helps maintain consistent remittance value, supporting household expenses, including essential commodities such as rice.

Trade between Oman and Pakistan—valued at roughly $1–1.2 billion annually, with Pakistan exporting textiles and rice and importing energy-related products from Oman—also reflects these currency dynamics. A relatively weaker OMR can make Omani imports slightly more affordable for Pakistan while offering modest benefits to exporters.

For travelers, the exchange rate remains fairly stable, with 1,000 PKR still converting to about 1.38 OMR for trips to Muscat, showing little change in recent weeks.