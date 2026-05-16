The Omani Riyal (OMR) remained largely stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during the outgoing week in Pakistan’s open market, with only minor fluctuations recorded in daily trading activity.

By Saturday, May 16, 2026, the Omani Riyal continued to maintain a firm position in the currency market. The open market rate hovered around an average buying rate of Rs. 723.40, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 732.85 against the Pakistani Rupee.

On Friday, May 15, 2026, the Omani Riyal showed slight gains compared to the previous trading session. The buying rate edged up from Rs. 722.00 to Rs. 722.05, while the selling rate increased marginally from Rs. 732.79 to Rs. 732.85 in the open market.

A day earlier, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, the OMR-to-PKR exchange rate remained relatively stable. The buying rate was recorded between Rs. 722.00 and Rs. 724.00, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 732.79.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the buying rate of the Omani Riyal in Pakistan’s open market was approximately Rs. 721.50, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 732.59 against the Pakistani Rupee.

Similarly, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Omani Riyal traded at an average buying rate of around Rs. 721.50 and a selling rate of Rs. 732.59, showing almost no change from the previous day’s market activity.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, May 11, 2026, the Omani Riyal recorded its highest levels of the week, trading at a buying rate of approximately Rs. 722.50 and a selling rate of about Rs. 737.59 in the open market.

Currency experts said the relative stability in the OMR-PKR exchange rate reflected balanced demand for Gulf currencies in Pakistan’s exchange market, particularly due to remittance inflows from overseas workers in Oman and other Gulf countries.

Financial analysts noted that despite slight daily fluctuations, the Omani Riyal maintained a steady trend against the Pakistani Rupee throughout the week, highlighting continued demand for foreign currency in the local market.