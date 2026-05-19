Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 19, 2026

The Omani Riyal (OMR) remained largely stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Pakistan’s open market on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, with only minor fluctuations recorded compared to the previous trading session.

According to market data, the Omani Riyal was trading at Rs. 722 for buying and Rs. 732.25 for selling on May 19, 2026. A day earlier, on May 18, the currency stood at Rs. 722.05 for buying and Rs. 732.85 for selling.

Compared to the previous session, the Riyal recorded a slight decline of Rs. 0.05 in the buying rate and Rs. 0.60 in the selling rate, reflecting stable market sentiment in the OMR/PKR currency pair.

Oil Market Trends Continue to Support Omani Currency

Currency analysts say the Omani Riyal continues to draw support from stability in international crude oil prices, as Oman’s economy remains heavily dependent on energy exports.

Relatively balanced Brent crude prices in recent sessions have helped maintain the Riyal’s strength across regional markets. Since the Omani Riyal is pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy developments in the United States also continue to influence its overall direction.

Remittance Inflows Support Pakistani Rupee

On the domestic front, steady remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis continue to provide support to the Pakistani Rupee and improve foreign exchange liquidity.

Recent monthly remittances have remained close to the $3.8 billion level, helping the country manage external financing requirements and maintain relative currency stability. Analysts also note that controlled inflation and policy measures by the State Bank of Pakistan have contributed to limited exchange rate volatility in recent weeks.

Stable Exchange Rate Benefits Overseas Workers

The relatively stable OMR/PKR exchange rate continues to benefit thousands of Pakistani expatriates employed in Oman, particularly in Muscat and other major cities.

At prevailing market rates, a worker earning 500 OMR can remit nearly Rs. 361,000 to Pakistan, offering strong support for household expenses, education, and family savings back home.

Financial experts believe exchange rate stability has helped overseas workers maintain predictable remittance values despite uncertainty in global financial markets.

Bilateral Trade Activity Reflects Currency Stability

Trade relations between Pakistan and Oman continue to remain active, with annual bilateral trade estimated between $1 billion and $1.2 billion.

Pakistan exports textiles, rice, food products, and consumer goods to Oman, while importing energy-related products and industrial materials. Market observers say a stable Riyal helps maintain balanced trade costs for businesses operating between the two countries.

Stable Rates Provide Predictability for Travelers

The current stability in the OMR/PKR exchange rate has also provided some relief for travelers and businesses planning transactions linked to Oman.

At current market levels, Rs. 1,000 converts to approximately 1.38 OMR, allowing travelers and students to better estimate overseas expenses and budgeting requirements.

Market Outlook

Currency dealers expect the OMR/PKR pair to remain relatively range-bound in the near term, although future movement may depend on oil price fluctuations, US economic conditions, and remittance trends into Pakistan.

Experts continue to advise individuals and businesses to use licensed exchange companies and regulated banking channels for secure and transparent foreign exchange transactions.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates fluctuate during market trading hours and may vary across banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.