Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 21,2026

The Omani Riyal (OMR) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Thursday, May 21, 2026, amid steady demand for Gulf currencies and stable remittance inflows.

According to currency market data, the buying rate of the Omani Riyal was recorded at Rs. 722.00, while the selling rate stood at Rs. 733.25.

On May 20, 2026, the Omani Riyal was available at the same buying rate of Rs. 722.00, while the selling rate was also recorded at Rs. 733.25.

The comparison shows that the Omani Riyal registered no gain or loss against the Pakistani Rupee on a day-to-day basis, reflecting stable trading activity in the open market.

Oil Prices Continue to Support Riyal

Financial analysts say the Omani Riyal continues to benefit from stability in global crude oil prices, as Oman’s economy remains heavily reliant on energy exports.

Balanced Brent crude prices in recent trading sessions have helped maintain the strength of Gulf currencies, including the Riyal. Since the Omani currency is pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy decisions in the United States also influence its overall market direction.

Remittances Help Stabilize Rupee

Meanwhile, consistent remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis are helping support the Pakistani Rupee and improving foreign exchange liquidity in the country.

Monthly remittances have remained close to the $3.8 billion level, assisting Pakistan in managing external financing requirements and maintaining relative currency stability. Analysts also credit inflation control measures and policies introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan for limiting sharp exchange rate fluctuations.

Overseas Pakistanis Continue to Benefit

The stable OMR/PKR exchange rate remains beneficial for thousands of Pakistani expatriates working in Oman, especially in Muscat and other commercial centers.

At prevailing exchange rates, a worker earning 500 OMR can remit nearly Rs. 361,000 to Pakistan, providing significant support for household expenses, education, and family savings.

Experts believe exchange rate stability has helped overseas workers maintain predictable remittance values despite uncertainty in international financial markets.

Trade Relations Remain Active

Pakistan and Oman continue to maintain active trade relations, with bilateral trade estimated between $1 billion and $1.2 billion annually.

Pakistan exports textiles, rice, food items, and consumer products to Oman, while importing industrial materials and energy-related products. Market observers note that a stable Riyal helps businesses manage trade costs more effectively.

Stable Rates Support Travelers and Businesses

The stable exchange rate has also provided convenience for travelers, students, and businesses planning transactions related to Oman.

At current market levels, Rs. 1,000 converts into approximately 1.38 OMR, helping travelers and students estimate overseas expenses with greater accuracy.

Market Outlook

Currency dealers expect the OMR/PKR pair to remain largely range-bound in the near term. However, future exchange rate movements may depend on oil price trends, US economic conditions, remittance inflows, and Pakistan’s external account situation.

Experts continue to advise individuals and businesses to use licensed exchange companies and regulated banking channels for safe and transparent foreign exchange transactions.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may fluctuate during market trading hours and can vary among banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.