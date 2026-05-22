Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 22, 2026

The Omani Riyal (OMR) recorded a slight decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Friday, May 22, 2026.

According to currency market data, the buying rate of the Omani Riyal stood at RS. 720.38, while the selling rate was recorded at RS. 731.25.

In comparison, on May 21, 2026, the buying rate of the Riyal was Rs. 722.00, whereas the selling rate was Rs. 733.25. This reflects a decrease of RS. 1.62 in the buying rate and RS. 2.00 in the selling rate compared to the previous trading session.

Oil Market Stability Supports Omani Currency

Financial analysts said the Omani Riyal continues to remain stable due to relatively balanced global crude oil prices, as Oman’s economy heavily depends on energy exports.

Stable Brent crude prices in recent sessions have helped Gulf currencies maintain strength in international markets. Since the Omani Riyal is pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy decisions by the United States Federal Reserve also play a key role in determining the currency’s direction.

Remittance Inflows Provide Support to Rupee

Meanwhile, steady remittance inflows from overseas Pakistanis continue to support the Pakistani Rupee and strengthen the country’s foreign exchange liquidity position.

Analysts noted that monthly remittances have remained close to the $3.8 billion mark, helping Pakistan manage external financing obligations and maintain relative currency stability. Measures introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan, along with easing inflationary pressure, have also contributed to limiting sharp exchange rate volatility.

Overseas Workers Continue to Benefit

The relatively stable OMR/PKR exchange rate remains beneficial for thousands of Pakistani expatriates working in Oman, particularly in Muscat and other major commercial hubs.

At current exchange rates, a worker earning 500 OMR can remit nearly Rs. 361,000 to Pakistan, providing substantial financial support for household expenses, education, and savings.

Currency experts believe stable exchange rates have enabled overseas workers to maintain predictable remittance values despite uncertainty in global financial markets.

Pakistan-Oman Trade Activity Remains Steady

Pakistan and Oman continue to maintain active bilateral trade relations, with annual trade volume estimated between $1 billion and $1.2 billion.

Pakistan exports textiles, rice, food products, and consumer goods to Oman, while importing industrial and energy-related products. Market observers say a stable Riyal helps businesses better manage import and export costs.

Stable Exchange Rate Eases Travel and Business Planning

The stable exchange rate has also provided convenience for travelers, students, and businesses dealing with transactions linked to Oman.

At prevailing market rates, Rs. 1,000 converts into approximately 1.38 OMR, allowing travelers and students to estimate expenses more accurately.

Market Outlook

Currency dealers expect the OMR/PKR exchange rate to remain largely range-bound in the near term. However, future movement may depend on global oil price trends, US economic conditions, remittance inflows, and Pakistan’s external account position.

Experts continue to advise individuals and businesses to use licensed exchange companies and regulated banking channels for secure and transparent foreign exchange transactions.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates may fluctuate during trading hours and can vary across banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.