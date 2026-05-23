The Omani Riyal (OMR) remained relatively stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during the week ending May 23, 2026, with only minor fluctuations observed in Pakistan’s open market.

As of May 23, 2026, the Omani Riyal was trading at Rs. 720.38 for buying and Rs. 731.25 for selling against Pakistani Rupee, unchanged from the previous trading session, reflecting a stable close to the trading week.

A day earlier, on May 22, the buying rate of the OMR stood at Rs. 720.38, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs. 731.25 in the open market.

On May 21 and May 20, the currency maintained a steady trend, with the buying rate recorded at Rs. 722.00 and the selling rate at Rs. 733.25 on both days, indicating limited movement in the foreign exchange market.

Earlier in the week, on May 19, the OMR traded at Rs. 722.00 for buying and Rs. 732.25 for selling, showing slight stability compared to previous sessions.

The week began on May 18 with the Omani Riyal trading at Rs. 722.05 for buying and Rs. 732.85 for selling in Pakistan’s open market.

Overall, the weekly comparison showed marginal fluctuations in the OMR-PKR exchange rate, with the currency remaining within a narrow trading range throughout the week.

Currency analysts attributed the stable trend to balanced demand for Gulf currencies, remittance inflows, and controlled activity in the local exchange market.

The Omani Riyal remains an important foreign currency in Pakistan due to strong remittance flows and employment ties with Oman, where a large number of Pakistani expatriates are employed.