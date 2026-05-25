Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 25, 2026

The Omani Riyal (OMR) maintained relative stability against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on May 25, 2026, as steady oil prices and consistent remittance inflows continued to support currency market sentiment.

According to market figures, the Omani Riyal was trading at Rs. 718.48 for buying and Rs. 729.25 for selling.

In comparison, on May 23, 2026, the previous working day, the Omani Riyal stood at Rs. 720.38 for buying and Rs. 731.25 for selling.

The latest exchange rate shows a decline of Rs. 1.90 in the buying rate and Rs. 2 in the selling rate over the last trading session, reflecting mild movement in the currency market.

Oil Market Stability Supports Riyal

Currency analysts said the Omani Riyal continues to benefit from stability in global crude oil prices, as Oman’s economy remains closely linked to the energy sector. Balanced oil market conditions have helped Gulf currencies maintain strength in international trade and financial markets.

Experts noted that the Riyal’s peg to the US dollar also contributes to its stability, with US Federal Reserve monetary policy continuing to influence currency direction across Gulf economies.

Remittances Continue to Support Rupee

Meanwhile, steady inflows of workers’ remittances are helping support the Pakistani Rupee and improve the country’s foreign exchange liquidity position. Analysts say overseas inflows have remained strong in recent months, assisting Pakistan in managing external financing needs and easing pressure on the local currency.

Market observers added that policy measures introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan, combined with moderating inflation, have helped reduce sharp fluctuations in exchange rates.

Overseas Pakistanis Benefit from Stable OMR

The relatively steady OMR/PKR exchange rate remains favorable for thousands of Pakistani expatriates working in Oman, especially in Muscat and other commercial centers.

At current market rates, a worker earning 500 OMR can remit nearly Rs. 361,000 to Pakistan, providing valuable support for household expenses, education, and savings.

Pakistan-Oman Trade Relations Stay Active

Pakistan and Oman continue to maintain stable bilateral trade ties, with trade activity covering textiles, rice, food items, industrial goods, and energy-related products. Financial experts believe a stable Riyal supports smoother business planning and helps importers and exporters better manage transaction costs.

OMR/PKR Outlook

Currency dealers expect the OMR/PKR exchange rate to remain largely range-bound in the near term. However, future movement may depend on trends in global oil prices, US economic conditions, remittance inflows, and Pakistan’s external account performance.

Experts also advise consumers and businesses to use licensed exchange companies and regulated banking channels for secure foreign exchange transactions.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates may fluctuate during the day and may vary between banks, exchange companies, and other financial institutions.