Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 26, 2026

The Omani Riyal (OMR) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Tuesday, with no significant change recorded compared to the previous trading session.

According to market data, the Omani Riyal was trading at Rs.718.48 for buying and Rs.729.25 for selling on May 26, 2026, unchanged from May 25, when it was also traded at Rs.718.48 for buying and Rs.729.25 for selling.

Omani Riyal Maintains Regional Strength

The Omani Riyal continues to rank among the world’s highest-valued currencies, supported by Oman’s energy-driven economy and its long-standing peg to the US Dollar at 2.6008 since 1986.

Currency analysts said the fixed exchange-rate regime has helped maintain stability in the Riyal, shielding it from major fluctuations in international currency markets. Developments in the US economy and Federal Reserve policy continue to indirectly influence the OMR due to the currency’s Dollar peg.

Rupee Supported by Remittance Inflows

The Pakistani Rupee, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), remains influenced by inflation trends, foreign exchange reserves, import payments, and overseas remittance inflows.

Market experts noted that steady remittances from Gulf countries, including Oman, continue to provide support to the Rupee despite external economic pressures and ongoing financing challenges.

During the week, the OMR/PKR exchange rate witnessed only limited fluctuations and remained largely stable near current levels.

Trade Relations Between Pakistan and Oman

Economic ties between Pakistan and Oman remain significant, with annual bilateral trade estimated between $1 billion and $1.2 billion.

Pakistan exports textiles, rice, and other agricultural products to Oman, while importing petroleum-related and energy products from the Gulf state. Analysts said stability in the OMR/PKR exchange rate helps businesses engaged in bilateral trade manage costs and financial planning more effectively.

Relief for Overseas Workers

The stable Riyal exchange rate continues to benefit thousands of Pakistani workers employed in Oman.

At current market rates, a monthly salary of 500 OMR converts into approximately Rs362,000, supporting household expenses and remittance-dependent families in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, currency exchange calculations show that Rs1,000 currently converts into nearly 1.38 OMR for travelers and individuals requiring foreign currency for overseas expenses.

Guidance for Currency Transactions

Financial experts advised citizens to compare exchange rates at multiple SBP-licensed exchange companies before conducting transactions, as rates may vary between providers and cities.

They also recommended using only authorised and regulated channels to ensure transparent pricing and secure transactions. Customers were urged to confirm final settlement amounts, including any commissions or service charges, before exchanging currency.

Outlook for OMR/PKR

Analysts expect the OMR/PKR pair to remain relatively stable in the near term due to the Riyal’s Dollar peg and steady remittance inflows from Gulf countries.

However, they noted that the Rupee’s broader direction will continue to depend on Pakistan’s external financing position, inflation outlook, import demand, and overall foreign exchange market conditions.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates may fluctuate during the day and can vary across banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.