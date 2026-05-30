The Pakistani open market witnessed a largely stable yet marginally fluctuating trajectory for the Omani Riyal (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) during May 2026. The Omani Riyal opened in the middle of the month at its highest selling peak before settling into tighter, highly predictable trading bands and flattening out by the close of the week.

Mid-Month Peaks and Consolidation

The highest selling premium of the reviewed period was recorded right at the start of the cycle on Monday, May 11, 2026, when the Omani Riyal traded at a buying rate of approximately Rs. 722.50 and a peak selling rate of about Rs. 737.59 in the open market.

The market quickly adjusted over the next few days, finding a steady baseline. On both Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, the currency exhibited almost zero variation, holding firm at an average buying rate of Rs. 721.50 and a selling rate of Rs. 732.59.

On Thursday, May 14, the OMR-to-Pakistani rupee (PKR) exchange rate maintained relative stability, with buying rates stretching slightly between Rs. 722.00 and Rs. 724.00, while the selling rate edged down incrementally to Rs. 732.79.

This minor downward drift reversed slightly on Friday, May 15, as the Omani Riyal booked marginal gains; the buying rate ticked up to Rs. 722.05, and the selling rate moved to Rs. 732.85.

The upward resilience carried into the weekend, with Saturday, May 16, pushing the average buying rate to a firm Rs. 723.40 while the selling rate consolidated flat at Rs. 732.85.

Mid-Week Plateaus and Late-May Slide

The following week kicked off on Monday, May 18, with the Omani Riyal trading against the Pakistani Rupee at Rs. 722.05 for buying and Rs. 732.85 for selling.

It registered minor adjustments on Tuesday, May 19, sliding slightly to Rs. 722.00 for buying and Rs. 732.25 for selling, which dealers noted as a brief window of stability.

Following this, a solid multi-day plateau emerged. On both Wednesday, May 20, and Thursday, May 21, the market showed limited movement, locking the Omani Riyal into an identical trend of Rs. 722.00 for buying and Rs. 733.25 for selling on both days.

As the final tracking days approached, the Omani Riyal experienced a uniform downward shift against the Pakistani Rupee, though it successfully held its new ground.

On Friday, May 22, the buying rate dropped to Rs. 720.38, while the selling rate settled at Rs. 731.25. This exact trend persisted into Saturday, May 23, 2026, with the Omani Riyal remaining entirely unchanged from the previous session, reflecting a quiet, well-balanced, and highly stable close to the trading week for retail forex traders.

Overall, the Omani Riyal traded within a relatively narrow range throughout May 2026, demonstrating resilience against the Pakistani Rupee despite routine fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.

The currency’s highest selling rate during the review period was recorded at Rs.737.59, while buying rates largely remained between Rs. 720 and Rs. 723.