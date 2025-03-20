Omani Riyal to Pakistani rupee latest exchange rate; March 20, 2025

The Omani Riyal (OMR) exchange rate remained unchanged at Rs 734.50 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 726.00 and Rs 734.50, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 12:39 PST on March 20, 2025.

1000 Omani Riyal Conversion Rates

As of March 20, 1,000 OMR is equivalent to Rs 726,000 in Pakistani currency if citizens sell the same in the open market. Individuals traveling to either countries can exchange their currency at banks or exchange company branches.

The exchange rate is crucial for the approximately 250,000 Pakistani expatriates living in Oman, who are involved in various employment or business ventures.

Canadian Dollar to Pakistani rupee

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stood unchanged at 199.25 on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The buying and selling rates for CAD were recorded at Rs 196.85 and Rs 199.25, respectively.

This rate is significant for traders, overseas Pakistanis, and businesses involved in cross-border transactions.