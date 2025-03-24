web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 24, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Omani Riyal to PKR: Latest exchange rate; March 24, 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The exchange rate of the Omani Riyal (OMR) was recorded at Rs 731.90 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Monday, March 24.

The buying rate for OMR was recorded at Rs 723.40, while the selling rate was Rs 731.90.

The exchange rates were last updated at 14:26 PST on March 24, 2025.

1,000 Omani Riyal in PKR

1,000 Omani Riyal is equivalent to Rs 723,400 in Pakistani currency.

The stable exchange rate holds significant importance for the approximately 360,000 Pakistani expatriates residing in Oman. Many Pakistani workers in Oman are employed in skilled and unskilled labor roles, while others operate small businesses or work in professional fields.

Oman offers opportunities for Pakistani emigrants through its stable economy and demand for foreign workers. The country’s favorable business environment and job market have attracted a large number of Pakistani workers.

The remittances sent back to Pakistan by these workers play a vital role in supporting their families and boosting Pakistan’s economy. The stable exchange rate is expected to facilitate smoother transactions and benefit both Pakistani expatriates and their families back home.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.