Derogatory remarks: Oman’s Grand Mufti announces boycott of Indian products

MUSCAT: The Grand Mufti of Oman Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al-Khalil has announced the boycott of Indian products after spokespersons of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made blasphemous remarks, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two spokespersons of Indian extremist party BJP, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, made objectionable remarks against Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during a panel discussion on an Indian news channel.

The Grand Mufti of Oman along with Twitter handles with a large following have called for the boycott of Indian products. The Grand Mufti of Oman Sheikh Al-Khalili tweeted that the “obscene” comments of the spokesperson of India’s ruling party amounted to a “war against every Muslim”.

إن الاجتراء الوقح البذيء من الناطق الرسمي باسم الحزب المتطرف الحاكم في الهند على رسول الإسلام ﷺ وعلى زوجه الطاهرة أم المؤمنين عائشة رضي الله عنها هو حرب على كل مسلم في مشارق الأرض ومغاربها، وهو أمر يستدعي أن يقوم المسلمون كلهم قومة واحدة pic.twitter.com/T58Ya1dGox — أحمد بن حمد الخليلي (@AhmedHAlKhalili) June 4, 2022

Several middle eastern countries including Saudia Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain have reportedly removed Indian products from their superstores.

Meanwhile in Kuwait, pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been posted on trash bins.

After the major criticism, the Bharatiya Janata Party suspended one of its spokespersons and expelled another, both of whom had made derogatory comments, and issued a statement asserting that it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.”

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been suspended from the party’s primary membership, while Naveen Jindal has been expelled, a statement put out by the party read.

