Oman's most expensive penthouse sold for over OMR 2 million

Muscat: The Arc at The Sustainable City – Yiti has set a new national record with the sale of Oman’s most expensive penthouse, priced at over OMR 2 million.

This landmark transaction was part of a surge in early demand that has driven total phase one sales past OMR 10 million, all secured within weeks of unveiling the project and before the official launch event next month.

The achievement underscores Oman’s growing appetite for sustainable, high-end living.

The record-breaking penthouses occupy a prime position at the Arc, offering uninterrupted panoramic views of the sea, mountain, and marina.

The residence is approached through a private entrance lobby and unfolds into expansive, open-plan entertaining spaces anchored by a statement show kitchen.

Every detail is meticulously curated، from bespoke interiors with designer fittings to hand-selected, premium materials.

An expansive outdoor terrace with a private pool, and a dedicated gated parking, reserved solely for the penthouse owner, introduces a first-of-its-kind luxury in Oman’s residential market.

“This is a defining moment for Oman’s real estate sector,” said Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of The Sustainable City – Yiti: “To secure the nation’s most expensive penthouse sale alongside more than OMR 10 million in total phase one sales before our official launch speaks volumes about the demand for sustainable luxury living. It reflects the confidence of regional and global buyers in our vision where lifestyle, legacy, and long-term investment value are seamlessly integrated.”

With significant interest from global investors and Omani nationals following the reveal of The Arc, this achievement reaffirms Oman’s appeal as a destination for high-quality, purpose-led real estate.

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be Oman’s first community designed to meet net-zero emissions targets by 2040.

Its live-work-thrive model brings together renewable infrastructure, walkable neighbourhoods, wellness and equestrian facilities, retail, education, hotels, and more.

Spanning nearly one million sqm, the development is committed to 100% water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfills, and achieving 80% self-sufficiency in food production.