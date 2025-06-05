web analytics
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Oman’s Supreme Commander grants royal pardon to over 600 prisoners

By Web Desk
MUSCAT: Oman Supreme Commander Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued royal pardon for several inmates convicted of various crimes.

“His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, has issued a Royal pardon to a number of prisoners convicted of different cases,” Times of Oman reported.

According to the Royal Omani Police (ROP), 645 inmates are set to receive the pardon issued by Oman Supreme Commander Sultan Haitham.

The auspicious Eid Al Adha in 1446 AH falls on the same day as His Majesty the Sultan’s royal pardon. It also takes the inmates’ family into account.

Oman, a country nestled in the Arabian Peninsula, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a welcoming atmosphere.

The country’s economy is primarily driven by its oil and gas reserves, but it has been diversifying its economy to reduce its dependence on these natural resources. Tourism, particularly eco-tourism, has emerged as a significant contributor to Oman’s economy, attracting visitors with its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and ancient historical sites.

Oman is home to a diverse population, with a significant number of expatriates working in various sectors, including oil and gas, healthcare, education, and hospitality.

The country’s multicultural environment has enriched its cultural heritage, blending elements of Arab, Persian, and Indian traditions. Oman’s cultural heritage is evident in its ancient forts, traditional souks, and vibrant festivals.

